Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.9-137.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.49 billion.
NYSE CNC opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.