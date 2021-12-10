Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.9-137.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.49 billion.

NYSE CNC opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.53.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

