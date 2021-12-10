Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 68,174 shares.The stock last traded at $7.01 and had previously closed at $7.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGAU. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

