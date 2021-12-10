Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.00. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

CENT stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

