Centrality (CENNZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $233.60 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $233.60 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

