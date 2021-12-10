Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,963 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

