Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 211,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Mondelez International by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

