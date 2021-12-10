Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $190.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

