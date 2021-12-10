Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,375 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

