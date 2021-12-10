Cerity Partners LLC Buys 4,778 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.