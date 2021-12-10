Cerity Partners LLC Buys 8,055 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vertiv worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $1,351,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $32,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 15.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 38,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.