Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,505 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,289,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after buying an additional 471,183 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

