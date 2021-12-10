Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Chevron by 15.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

