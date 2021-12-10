Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 18,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,099,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

