Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $286.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $226.09 and a twelve month high of $296.06. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.27 and its 200 day moving average is $266.45.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

