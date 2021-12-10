Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

