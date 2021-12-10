Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.98. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

