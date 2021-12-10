Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.58.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $320.35 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.06.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

