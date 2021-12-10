Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $8.44 Million Investment in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 472,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 66.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 183.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

