Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,605 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,862,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108,889 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 290.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

