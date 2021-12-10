Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,002 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.55% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $45.99.

