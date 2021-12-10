Cerity Partners LLC Sells 22,678 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,678 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,960,000 after buying an additional 1,371,487 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,246,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

