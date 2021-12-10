Cerity Partners LLC Sells 376 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $919.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $912.42 and its 200-day moving average is $897.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

