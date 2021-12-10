Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,873.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,712.83. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

