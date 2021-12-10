CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.68 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $6.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $10.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

CF opened at $58.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $68.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

