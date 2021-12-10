CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

CF stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 93,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,469. CF Industries has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $68.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

