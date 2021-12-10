CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as low as C$1.02. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 184,598 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$361.22 million and a P/E ratio of -41.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$127,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,577.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

