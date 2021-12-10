Charles A. Bacon III Acquires 3,246 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Charles A. Bacon III acquired 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $24,831.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LMB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. 40,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,577. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

