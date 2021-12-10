Charles A. Bacon III Acquires 3,246 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Charles A. Bacon III acquired 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $24,831.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LMB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. 40,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,577. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
