CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $321,152.85 and approximately $100.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.54 or 0.08259663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00085562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.33 or 0.99885818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002788 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

