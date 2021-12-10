Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.12. 54,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.59. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

