Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 37,162 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Stitch Fix worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.