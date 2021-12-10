Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 5,721 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $428.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.10 and its 200 day moving average is $407.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $333.77 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.