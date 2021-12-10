Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Assurant worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $155.72 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

