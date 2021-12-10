Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,872.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE LEG opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.