Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.03. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

