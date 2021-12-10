Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

