Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,376 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,965,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,906,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,634,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,198,000 after buying an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

