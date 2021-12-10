Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $97.72 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

