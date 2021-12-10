Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

