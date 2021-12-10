Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Globe Life worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after buying an additional 271,964 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,598,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,690,000 after purchasing an additional 161,492 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,636,000 after purchasing an additional 115,756 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $91.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

