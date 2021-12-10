Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Organon & Co. worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 613,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after buying an additional 149,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $28.67 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

