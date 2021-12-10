Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RE opened at $271.19 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.63 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.98.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

