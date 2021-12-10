Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,114 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $129.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.91. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

