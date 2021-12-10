Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,596 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of PNW opened at $66.72 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.