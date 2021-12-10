Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 31,480 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,480 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $52,687,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,902.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,819 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 351.5% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,575 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $20,741,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $19,018,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $23.21 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

