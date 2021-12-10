Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,270 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,459,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,241,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,915,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after buying an additional 174,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 19.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 593,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,055,000 after buying an additional 95,979 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.24.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $170.62 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.60.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

