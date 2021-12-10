Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 42,702 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,702 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNL opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

