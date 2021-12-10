Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,949 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Discovery by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Discovery by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.