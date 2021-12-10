Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,780 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $46.12 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.