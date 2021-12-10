Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,700 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $30.58 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

