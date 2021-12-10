Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,137 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nielsen worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.